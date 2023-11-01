Cornell student who allegedly made threats to Jewish center identified by authorities

The Ivy League student who allegedly made threats of a mass shooting and antisemitic violence at Cornell University has been criminally charged.

Court documents show that 21-year-old Patrick Dai, a junior at Cornell has been federally charged in connection with the threats following an investigation by the Joint Terrorism Task Force.

“It is concerning, of course, that the threats came from within the campus. It must be particularly frightening for students to think that someone they sat in class with or socialized with could make such threats,” said William A. Jacobson, a Clinical Professor of Law and Director of the Securities Law Clinic at Cornell Law School. “I hope that there will be a full and transparent investigation of his connections, if any, to any groups or others who may have known of the threats.”

Two law enforcement officials say Dai is currently being questioned by law enforcement.

CORNELL UNIVERSITY JEWISH COMMUNITY THREATENED IN ONLINE POSTS; POLICE, FBI INVESTIGATE

Cornell University administrators dispatched campus police to a Jewish center after threatening statements appeared on a discussion board on Sunday.

Reports state that Dai posted threats to shoot up a multicultural dining room on campus and also called for the deaths of Jewish people and threatened to bring an assault rifle to campus.

NEW YORK POLICE HAVE ‘PERSON OF INTEREST’ IN CORNELL ANTISEMITIC THREATS IN CUSTODY

If convicted, prosecutors say Dai faces a maximum sentence of five years in prison, a fine of up to $250,000, and a term of supervised release of up to 3 years. He is expected to be arraigned Wednesday in federal court in Syracuse.

“I don’t know him or anything about him at all. He does not appear to have much of an internet trail, at least not that still exists. I don’t know if he was politically active or not, I’m sure that will come out as more information is released,” said Professor Jacobson.

Cornell Vice President for University Relations Joel M. Malina said in a statement to Fox News Digital on Tuesday, “Cornell University is grateful to the FBI for working so swiftly to identify and apprehend the suspect in this case, a Cornell student, who remains in custody. We also thank Cornell Police and Chief Anthony Bellamy for extraordinary efforts in supporting the investigation and protecting our campus community. The university will continue to provide assistance to law enforcement and the U.S. Attorney’s Office as this case moves forward.”

“We remain shocked by and condemn these horrific, antisemitic threats and believe they should be prosecuted to the full extent of the law. We know that our campus community will continue to support one another in the days ahead. Cornell Police will maintain its heightened security presence on campus as the university continues to focus on supporting the needs of our students, faculty and staff,” Malina added.

Fox News’ Brian Flood contributed to this report.