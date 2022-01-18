Covid-19 Testing & Vaccine Information in Worcester County

In Worcester County, no-cost Covid-19 testing is available – by appointment only for all ages. Testing is available Tuesdays from 10 to noon at the Pocomoke Elks Lodge – a drive-thru clinic and on Wednesdays from 10 to noon at the Worcester County Health Department on Caroline Street in Ocean City. To schedule an appointment call 410-632-1100 or go to worcesterhealth.org.

