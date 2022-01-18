Covid-19 Testing & Vax Information: Wicomico County Health Dept & Wicomico Public Libraries

Since late November 2021, the Wicomico County Health Department (WiCHD) and the Wicomico Public Libraries have partnered to distribute free at-home test kits. Over 2,736 kits have been distributed so far and the community need continues to grow. In order to maximize distribution, test kits will now be limited to one kit per person. All kits contain two tests.

WiCHD will continue to offer free testing clinics at the Wicomico Youth and Civic Center. Appointments are encouraged, but walk-ups are welcome. To make an appointment, please call (410) 341-4600.

Testing clinics are:

Tuesdays, 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Thursdays 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Additionally, starting today (January 18, 2022), WiCHD will receive and distribute KN95 and N95 masks to the public. Based on supplies received, limits on distribution may apply. These masks will be available at public access points within all WiCHD buildings as well as the following locations:

COVID-19 Testing & Vaccination Clinics at the Wicomico Youth and Civic Center

Wicomico Public Libraries (all three branches)

For more information, visit our website at www.wicomichealth.org, or follow us on Facebook, Instagram (WicomicoHealth), or Twitter (@WicomicoHealth).