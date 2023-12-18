Cowboys are ‘not a mentally tough football team,’ Rob Gronkowski says

The Dallas Cowboys faced stark criticism from former NFL tight end Rob Gronkowski after the team lost to the Buffalo Bills 31-10 on Sunday.

Gronkowski questioned the Cowboys’ mental resolve on the “FOX Overtime” show after the game. Dallas only managed to score 10 points as their inconsistency on the road reared its ugly head again. The Cowboys fell to 3-4 away from home.

“When you’re a team and you can’t go on the road and win a big game in a hostile environment with weather that isn’t on, you know, on your side, isn’t in your favor, it means you’re not mentally tough and the Dallas Cowboys are not a mentally tough football team,” Gronkowski said. “That being said it has been shown last year in the playoff. It has been shown the year before in the playoffs.”

The Cowboys have some head-scratching losses on their resume, and they have all come on the road and against formidable opponents. Dallas lost to the Arizona Cardinals in Glendale earlier in the year, were blown out by the San Francisco 49ers and suffered a close loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

“It has been shown this year twice now because they got absolutely blown out versus a good team in San Francisco when they went on the road,” the former New England Patriots star said.

“And now they got absolutely blown apart versus the Buffalo Bills in Buffalo with a crazy atmosphere.”

Dallas is undefeated at home, and getting a home playoff game is starting to slip away should the Eagles be able to power through and win the NFC East.

Two of the team’s final three games are on the road, including against the Miami Dolphins and the Washington Commanders.

