Cowboys’ CeeDee Lamb pays tribute to NBA legend Kobe Bryant with massive back tattoo

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb is coming off his best year as a professional, and the former Oklahoma star is now making waves in the offseason.

Lamb recently got a giant back tattoo that includes an iconic photo of NBA legend Kobe Bryant, a massive jaguar, a Spartan warrior and a crucifix.

The tattoo took more than eight hours to complete by a team of four tattoo artists, according to TMZ Sports.

Lamb traveled to Arizona tattoo artist Andres Ortega in order to get his back inked up.

Lamb’s third season was a massive success on an individual level, with the wide receiver catching a career-high 107 passes for 1,359 yards and nine touchdowns.

He was selected to the Pro Bowl for the second consecutive season while helping the Cowboys to a 12-5 record during the regular season.

Despite the regular-season success, the Cowboys fell short of the NFC Championship Game, losing to the San Francisco 49ers in the divisional round.

The loss meant that Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has now gone 27 years without reaching a Super Bowl.

The pressure continues to mount on the organization as the championship drought continues to get longer.

“It is critical that we win. We work to win,” Jones said at the Senior Bowl. “And we’ve won a lot of football games. But it’s important to win a Super Bowl. I get to go back, and I can look and see how close we’ve been on about four of five different occasions over the last several years, to have actually stepped out there and to be on the field. I see how close it is that we’re not out there this weekend. It’s close.”