Cowboys’ Dak Prescott addresses thumb injury: ‘I’m sure I’ll come out of this better’

Dak Prescott suffered a thumb injury in the Dallas Cowboys’ loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday and is expected to be out for multiple weeks.

It will be the second time in his career that Prescott will miss significant time as he suffered a gruesome ankle injury during the 2020 season. After the 19-3 loss, Prescott addressed reporters with a cast on his right hand. He was diagnosed with a fractured right thumb.

“Yeah, it’s very disappointing, but injuries happen. Can’t necessarily control it. Just unfortunate. I’m obviously going to miss some time, not be there for my team. That’s what hurts more than anything, especially after the start that we just put out there,” Prescott said, via Pro Football Talk.

“I wanted to be able to respond and not necessarily having that opportunity for several weeks. Yeah, it’s unfortunate, but I’ll do what I’ve always done anytime adversity comes. Take it on head first, and I’ll give my best, and I’m sure I’ll come out of this better.”

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said the injury was not season-ending, but he’ll miss a few games.

Prescott said he thought he “jammed” the thumb when he suffered the injury with about 6 minutes remaining in the game.

“I mean, I’ve hit on however many bodies, a lot in my career, and never really had anything [except] maybe a jammed finger, and I actually thought that’s what it was,” he said. “The next play I realized I couldn’t grip the ball, let the sideline know. Then, when I got off, I told the trainers the same thing. I said, ‘I can’t grip it. I feel like if you yank it, I’ll be OK,’ and I came in and got X-rays and things were different.”

Dallas was dealing with offensive line issues all night. The Cowboys lost Tyron Smith in training camp and moved rookie Tyler Smith from guard to tackle ahead of the opener.