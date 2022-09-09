Cowboys’ Dak Prescott explains what led to ankle injury in practice

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott had to leave practice on Thursday due to an ankle injury.

But Prescott told reporters after the session that it was merely due to caution as he was testing new cleats. The 29-year-old had his ankle surgically repaired after breaking it in Week 5 against the Giants during the 2020 season.

“It is my ankle, but we are just being very, very cautious,” Prescott said via ESPN. “So, switching shoes today probably wasn’t the best idea.”

It’s worth noting that Prescott didn’t have a limp or need help walking.

As has been the case recently, the Cowboys are primed for a postseason berth, but Prescott’s health is paramount to achieve that goal.

Last season after his surgery, Prescott didn’t skip a beat, throwing for 4,449 yards with 37 touchdowns to 10 interceptions with a 68.8 completion percentage. The Cowboys ended the season 11-5, winning the NFC East. But they fell to the San Francisco 49ers in the final seconds of the NFC Divisional Round — a move that some still speculate about regarding Prescott running with a few seconds left.

This season is a new start, and while Prescott doesn’t have Amari Cooper anymore, he does have CeeDee Lamb, who figures to be his top target. Tight end Dalton Schultz is also expected to see a bigger share of targets as he proved himself a solid pass-catcher last season.

Ezekiel Elliott, another crucial piece of the Cowboys’ puzzle, owns the backfield with Tony Pollard as his backup. Pollard, though, is a versatile back that can work in the pass game, too.

While the Cowboys signed James Washington at wide receiver, they will be without him in their Sunday Night Football matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 1. They also won’t have Michael Gallup at wideout.

Prescott is entering the second year of his four-year, $160 million extension with the Cowboys, of which $95 million of that was guaranteed.