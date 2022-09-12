Cowboys’ Dak Prescott needs hand surgery, will be out several weeks

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott will be out for several weeks, as team owner Jerry Jones said he needs surgery on his throwing hand.

Prescott came out of the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the fourth quarter after making contact with linebacker Shaquil Barrett’s helmet. Backup Cooper Rush would stay in the remainder of the game.

Jones said the injury is above the joint of his throwing hand. To be more specific, it’s above the thumb and behind the joint.

This is a breaking story. Check back for more details.