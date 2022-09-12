Cowboys ‘evaluating all options’ following Dak Prescott’s injury, team exec Stephen Jones says

All is not well in Dallas right now, as the Cowboys have to look ahead to the next 6-8 weeks without Dak Prescott under center.

Stephen Jones, VP of the Cowboys and son of owner Jerry Jones, understands that all options have to be put on the table right now with Prescott out. For Week 2 at least, it’s going to have to be backup Cooper Rush, but after that, who knows?

“Obviously it’s early on a Monday. Certainly, we’ll be evaluating all options,” Jones told Audacy’s 105.3 The Fan in Dallas. “But certainly, Cooper’s stepped in and did a good job for us last year when Dak had to sit out a game. He knows the system; [third string] Will Grier knows the system. We just got to go out and execute and play well. Certainly, we didn’t do it to a standard we need do it to.”

Prior to Prescott’s injury, the Cowboys couldn’t move the ball against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, scoring only three points in their home stadium on the way to an embarrassing loss that got even worse when Prescott suffered a fracture in his thumb that requires surgery.

“You’re watching the game like we are,” Jones said about seeing the injury. “Your eyes are always on your quarterback and knew right away when he threw the ball that you could see by the way he grimaced and what he did to his hand that something was going on there. Ultimately when he came out, Dak doesn’t take himself out of a game ever unless it’s something that’s real.”

Jones added that he and the rest of the team are confident Prescott will be back at some point this season, though “we just don’t know that timeframe right now.”

But injury has been something Prescott has had to deal with recently, as his 2020 season was ended in Week 5 after suffering a terrible ankle injury against the New York Giants.

“I think Dak is built to last,” Jones said. Those hand injuries with quarterbacks in pockets are tough ones. I don’t think he’s injury prone. I feel like he’ll rebound from this.”

In the meantime, the Cowboys need to keep their season afloat. Their performance on Sunday Night was evident that all isn’t right, at least offensively. Can Rush help the Cowboys win games? Or will it be like the 2020 season when the Cowboys were 4-7 after Prescott went down?

“I think we’re going to get better as a football team, no question,” Jones said. “We believe in this team. They’ve worked their tail off in minicamps and through training camp. Certainly, that’s unacceptable the way we played, but complete confidence that this team is going to put it together.

“We have to go to work, chop wood, execute better.”

Prescott’s injury came while throwing, as he hit the hand of Bucs linebacker Shaquil Barrett on the follow through.

That would end Prescott’s night as he threw for 134 yards and no touchdowns with one interception. He had a 48.3 completion percentage on the night.