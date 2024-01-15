Cowboys face blitz of criticism after demoralizing playoff loss: ‘No-show for the ages’

Dallas Cowboys team owner Jerry Jones and his entourage somberly walked back to the team’s locker room after they were shellacked, 48-32, in their playoff game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday.

It’s another season that has ended in bitter disappointment after they fought to win the NFC East, wrangling it from the Philadelphia Eagles and hosting the game at AT&T Stadium where they were undefeated all season. The Packers put all the hype aside and shocked Dallas.

“I say this to our fans, how much you deserve us not to have this ending,” Jones told reporters immediately after the loss. “In no way have I spent any of my time over the last three hours asking how and why. And what I’m zeroed in on is the fact that I thought we were positioned, everybody in this room thought [we] were in a position, to advance this thing in the playoffs and maybe get as far as our dreams might take us. We didn’t do it.”

The criticism of the team’s performance was loud.

“I’m not sure how to describe what we just saw. There aren’t adjectives strong enough for how badly the #Cowboys played,” ESPN’s Mike Greenberg wrote on X. “Hard to imagine it doesn’t lead to major changes.”

“This was a no-show for the ages, genuinely one of the worst big-game performances in #NFL history.”

ESPN NFL reporter Todd Archer urged fans and followers to not be “fooled” by the score. Dak Prescott threw two touchdown passes in the fourth quarter, but Green Bay was already playing backups.

“Don’t be fooled by the 48-32 final score. It wasn’t this close,” Archer wrote. “This is the Cowboys’ eighth one-and-done playoff performance for the Cowboys since their last appearance in the NFC title game in 1995.”

Shannon Sharpe wrote that Prescott pulled a David Copperfield and disappeared while the defense never showed up.

“This is the most pathetic, disappointing, humiliating loss in Cowboys history. EMBARRASSING,” he added on X.

ESPN’s Kevin Clark added, “The Cowboys failing on a late Sunday afternoon in January is one of very, very few things that can still bring this country together.”

The entire NFL world is expecting changes to the Cowboys after the loss.

