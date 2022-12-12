Cowboys’ Jerry Jones compares Texans’ quarterbacks to Brett Favre after narrow win

Houston Texans quarterbacks Davis Mills and Jeff Driskel nearly led the team to an upset victory against the Dallas Cowboys and Jerry Jones gave them very high praise after the game.

Mills finished 16-of-21 with 175 yards and an interception while Driskel was 4-of-6 with 38 yards and a touchdown pass. Houston had Dallas on its heels, leading 23-17 going into the fourth quarter, but failure to close the game at the end opened up the door for the Cowboys’ comeback.

“Those quarterbacks looked like Brett Favre,” Jones told reporters, via The Athletic. “Both of them.”

The compliment could be the highlight of the rough season for the Texans’ quarterback group. The team dropped to 1-11-1 on the season with the loss. Houston is 30th in points allowed and 31st in yards gained.

Houston was trying to put the final nail in the coffin in a potential win over Dallas after picking off Dak Prescott with just over 5 minutes to play in the game. Houston was given four downs and goal to go but failed to get into the end zone. The Cowboys got the ball with 98 yards to go.

Much like what Baker Mayfield did for the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday night against the Las Vegas Raiders, Prescott led his team on an 11-play, 98-yard drive to engineer the go-ahead touchdown. Prescott thought he had a touchdown pass to Michael Gallup, but the ball was jarred by Houston safety Jonathan Owens. The Texans needed another stop to potentially force the Cowboys to kick a field goal.

However, on 3rd down, Ezekiel Elliott scored from the 2-yard line to help Dallas go up four points.

Mills’ last-ditch Hail Mary attempt was intercepted.

Dallas improved to 10-3 with the victory.