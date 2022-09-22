Cowboys’ Jerry Jones entertains idea that Cooper Rush could force QB controversy if he plays well

Cooper Rush could pull a Dak Prescott on, well, Dak Prescott.

Prescott is out for the foreseeable future with a fractured thumb, leaving the Dallas Cowboys to roll with Rush until Dak returns.

Unless Rush’s play forces the Cowboys to rethink things.

Rush earned the win over the defending AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals last week and won his lone start last year against the Minnesota Vikings.

Prescott is a top quarterback in the league, but Jerry Jones would more than welcome a quarterback battle if Rush continues to win.

“Of course, I would (want that controversy). That means we had won,” he said, via The Dallas Morning News.

“Wouldn’t it be something if you had a dilemma as to which way you go? You do that if he gets 10 wins. Same thing that happened with Prescott. I think like that,” Jones said, referencing when Prescott took Tony Romo’s job.

But Jones noted he would rather have Prescott under center.

“Of course we want Dak to be here next week. That’s the thing. You do,” he said. “But Dak and I want Rush to lead the team to a victory here and get another win and get another win. That’s the way we look at it.”

Jones first said it would take 10 wins for a legitimate conversation about the future quarterback. Prescott is not expected to miss that many weeks, so Rush likely won’t have the chance to be named the starter.

But, when asked directly if Rush’s play could move Prescott to the backup role, Jones gave a skeptical answer, again citing the unlikelihood Prescott would take Romo’s job permanently.

“It was impossible ostensibly that Prescott could play that well and keep Romo out of the championship game when every other team in the tournament had a [Aaron] Rodgers or had a seasoned veteran, excellent quarterback. Nobody went in that year with a rookie but us,” he said.

The Cowboys (1-1) will visit the 2-0 New York Giants Monday night.