Cowboys’ Jerry Jones says it’s ‘safe to say’ that rookie Tyler Smith will start at left tackle in Week 1

The Dallas Cowboys received devastating news last week when it was determined that their eight-time Pro Bowl offensive lineman, Tyron Smith, had suffered an avulsion fracture of the knee and would miss several months of the season.

The loss of their starting left tackle is a significant blow for Dallas as they attempt to get to the organization’s first NFC Championship Game since the 1995 season.

However, the Cowboys drafted two offensive linemen in the 2022 NFL Draft, including using a first-round selection on Tulsa offensive tackle Tyler Smith with the 24th overall pick of the draft.

Smith, who has been working at guard during training camp, will slide over to left tackle and it appears that he will be getting the starting nod when Dallas opens their regular season against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 11.

“I think that’s safe to say,” Cowboys owner/general manager Jerry Jones said Tuesday on 105.3 The Fan.

“We’ve got to get him out here and get him practiced here over the next couple of weeks relative to any issue he had with a little high ankle (sprain). But we don’t think that’s serious enough to limit his preparation.

“Now, what is the case is he hasn’t been there at left tackle. He is a rookie. But he’s a first-round pick and he deserved to be a first-round pick in my mind. And so we knew – we just didn’t want it come any earlier than it needed – but we knew we had to get ready to replace our left tackle and he was the pick.”

Prior to Tyron Smith’s injury, analysts were high on the Cowboys’ offensive line, with Pro Football Focus ranking the offensive line unit sixth in all of football.

“We feel good about where we’re going and what our situation looks like,” Cowboys chief operating officer Stephen Jones said on 105.3 The Fan.

“I say it always, we’re always looking to upgrade our roster and certainly we’ll look to continue to make ourselves better. Certainly, the offensive line is one where we aren’t necessarily loaded with depth there but something that we’ll continue to look at as things come to fruition over the next two or three days as teams are going to have exposed a lot of players (to waivers).

Dallas went 12-5 and won the NFC East in 2021 before losing to the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC’s wild card round.