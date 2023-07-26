Cowboys’ Jerry Jones sets expectations for Dak Prescott in 2023: ‘Don’t turn the ball over’

Two-time Pro Bowl quarterback Dak Prescott helped lift the Dallas Cowboys to the playoffs last season. But he is also coming off a season in which he committed the most turnovers of his career.

Prescott threw 23 touchdowns against 15 interceptions over 12 games last season. Prescott has thrown double-digit touchdowns four times over his seven seasons in the NFL.

His previous career high in interceptions was 13 in 2017.

Longtime Cowboys owner Jerry Jones made it clear he would like to see fewer turnovers from Prescott.

Jones, also the team’s general manager, spoke with reporters this week as the Cowboys opened training camp. From Jones’ point of view, Prescott’s turnover issues from 2022 are not expected to carry over to 2023.

“What I expect is not the unexpected. What last year represented relative to turnovers was unexpected,” Jones said, via The Athletic.

“I expect to see what we expect from Dak, which is don’t turn the ball over, be protective of the ball. When I think of Dak, that’s the first thing that comes to my mind. That’s what he does good.”

Prescott has a solid career interception percentage of 2%, but last season he threw interceptions on 3.8% of his passes.

If Prescott can commit fewer turnovers in 2023, that should increase the odds of the Cowboys having a competitive season.

Earlier this month, Prescott acknowledged the increased criticism he will face after his turnover-prone performance last season. But the quarterback remains confident about his ability to bounce back.

“We are a talking point,” Prescott said, via ESPN. “As you find something to talk about, that’s the first thing to go to. As I’ve said before, I know who I am.”

Prescott and his teammates are in the midst of learning a new offensive system under offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer. Mike McCarthy will handle play-calling duties in 2023.

McCarthy is widely expected to run a version of the West Coast offense he used from 2006 to 2018, when he was with the Packers.

The Cowboys kick off the 2023 season on the road against the New York Giants Sept. 10.