Cowboys keeping Mike McCarthy as head coach for 2024 season: report

The Dallas Cowboys will not be moving on from head coach Mike McCarthy, as ESPN reported Wednesday he will stay on board for the 2024 season.

The Cowboys’ disastrous loss at home to the Green Bay Packers this past weekend – a 48-32 stunner – had many questioning McCarthy’s future as the team’s head coach. ESPN previously reported McCarthy was always going to be judged on how the final game of the year went.

Despite a third straight 12-5 regular season, this one ending with an NFC East title, Dallas fell short of its Super Bowl aspirations again.

However, owner Jerry Jones seems content to give McCarthy another chance at redemption heading into next season as the leader on the sideline.

