Cowboys legend Jason Witten coaches Texas high school team to state title

Jason Witten was named a Pro Bowler 11 times and is likely a Hall of Famer.

The Dallas Cowboys legend led Liberty Christian High School in Argyle, Texas, to the Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools (TAPPS) Division II state championship Friday with a 52-10 victory over Regents.

Witten retired in 2021 after playing 17 seasons, 16 with the Cowboys and the final one with the Las Vegas Raiders.

He was named the head coach at Liberty Christian just days after he announced his retirement.

LBHS went 2-8 in Witten’s first season and finished 10-2 in 2022. This season, the team finished 14-0.

“Football’s changed my life. It’s given me so much over the years. This is what you play for and coach for,” Witten told CBS News Texas after the game.

“These kids have taught me so much. This is why I fell in love with the game as a kid, the life lessons we learn. And these kids will take this with them for the rest of their life.”

Witten’s program dominated just about every team it faced. Its closest margin of victory all season was 28 points, and it outscored opponents 716-96.

Witten has two sons on the team, junior CJ and freshman Cooper, both of whom are top performers on defense. The junior had 84 tackles this season, while the younger Witten had 58.

It was the school’s first title since 2007.

During his career, Witten caught 1,228 passes (fourth-most all time) for 13,046 yards and 74 touchdowns, cementing himself as one of the best tight ends ever.