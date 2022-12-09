Cowboys legend Jason Witten thinks Odell Beckham Jr. signing would be ‘icing on the cake’ for Dallas

The hottest topic down in Jerry’s World isn’t the fact that the Dallas Cowboys are hitting on all cylinders and looking like a true Super Bowl contender again.

It’s whether or not Odell Beckham Jr. will wear a helmet with a star on it.

After the Cowboys picked up their third win in a row this past Sunday in a dominating performance against the Indianapolis Colts, the polarizing free agent visited the facility and even attended a Dallas Mavericks game with Cowboys defensive end Micah Parsons and cornerback Trevon Diggs. Social media has also been used by Cowboys players to recruit Beckham, who is recovering from a torn ACL he suffered in this past Super Bowl.

It’s a spectacle to some like Cowboys legend Jason Witten, who couldn’t remember a player getting this much attention in the middle of a season.

“The recruiting of a player in the middle of a season, I don’t know if we’ve seen it kinda transpire this way in the NFL. I think it’s pretty neat. It’s good for the fans to see,” Witten told Fox News Digital while promoting USAA, the official sponsor for the Army-Navy game this Saturday, which will be gifting vehicles to military families ahead of “America’s Game.”

“There’s no denying Odell’s skill level,” Witten added. “I think what’s really neat about that is there’s not just the defensive guys recruiting him. It’s CeeDee Lamb, Michael Gallup and Dak [Prescott]. I’ve liked how it’s evolved. I certainly think he can help them.”

Witten did, however, hear the report that Beckham’s Cowboys visit didn’t go too well. Dallas reportedly has doubts about Beckham’s physical, with ESPN saying he “has not progressed enough to ensure he would play before mid-January.”

Some speculated that it’s gamesmanship from owner Jerry Jones to get other teams off Beckham’s trail, but the New York Giants said that his visit in East Rutherford, N.J., had gone well and that nothing of the sort had come out of the Buffalo Bills’ camp.

An ACL tear is a grueling injury for any athlete, and battling back from it is something Beckham knew prior to the tear in his left knee in February.

But Witten Is confident that if there’s anyone who can do what it takes to get back on the field after such an injury, it’s Beckham.

“He’s a dynamic player,” Witten explained. “I think he’s worked himself in this position to get back. I think they’re at a good place. I’m anxious to see how it plays out, but it’s almost icing on the cake if he’s able to come in and perform.”

The other side of the equation is whether adding Beckham to this current group would ruin the chemistry right now.

The Cowboys are averaging just over 37 points per game in their last six, losing just one of them to the Green Bay Packers on the road. And there’s no telling what kind of offensive onslaught will ensue at AT&T Stadium on Sunday when the Houston Texans, the team with the NFL’s worst record, come to visit.

Witten, though, doesn’t think Beckham’s addition will hurt anything the Cowboys have going for right now.

“Those guys are not waiting for somebody to come in there,” he said. “They’re taking advantage of the opportunity they have, and they got it rolling right now. Scoring a lot of points, playing good defense. It’s a winning formula.”

In the coming days, and maybe weeks, we will learn more about whether Beckham can play for a team as he desires this season. And though he may have been a rival at one point in his career, a now-retired Witten won’t mind seeing Beckham in a different shade of blue and white if he so chooses.

“I was on that other side a lot where he made big catches and some heartbreaking experiences because of his ability,” Witten said. “I think it will look a little different, but I don’t think he’ll have a problem looking good in that star.

Witten and Philadelphia Eagles legend Brian Dawkins are teaming up to honor America's heroes with USAA, which has been celebrating its 100th anniversary by gifting 100 vehicles to military families through the "Recycled Rides" program this year.