Cowboys’ Micah Parsons calls out dangerous hit in loss to Jaguars: ‘Yet we can’t land on a quarterback’

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons has called out the NFL following a dangerous hit during Sunday’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Late in the fourth quarter with the Cowboys leading by three, Parsons secured a crucial fumble recovery at Dallas’ own 38 that would have seemingly ended the game there.

But the Cowboys went three and out on the next drive, giving quarterback Trevor Lawrence just enough time to tie up the game and win it in overtime.

After the game, Parsons took to Twitter, not to vent about the loss but to call out officials for missing a late hit.

“Still no one talking bout this guy jumping on my neck?! But yet we can’t land on a quarterback!” he wrote in a tweet.

The NFL has been cracking down on roughing the passer scenarios this season. According to reports, the league has recently considered ejection players penalized for roughing the passer and hits on a defenseless player.

“The officials, I must say, have been pretty consistent with and very accurate when making that call,” NFL Executive Vice President of Football Operations Troy Vincent, an ex-player, said at an NFL owners meeting last week. “But they’re human.”

