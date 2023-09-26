Cowboys’ Micah Parsons offers ‘challenge’ to other NFL players after Taylor Swift shows up for Chiefs game

Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons had a different take on the Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce saga and offered advice to his fellow NFL colleagues – shoot your shot.

Swift appeared at Arrowhead Stadium and in the same suite as Donna Kelce as rumors about a potential relationship swirled throughout the week. Swift and Kelce were then seen leaving together.

Parsons offered his take on his podcast, “The Edge.”

“You shot from deep and you scored,” Parsons said of the star tight end. “You Stephen Curry, my brother. You might be the new Steph of football. That’s dope. I can’t even lie. I wanna see somebody shoot at somebody else. The NFL, we up right now.

“I challenge all my other NFL guys. Start shootin’ from deep. Start shootin’ from deep. … We gotta start shootin’, brother. Publicly shooting. … We gotta start going, brothers. I think Trav set the standard for this.”

Rumors swirled around Kelce and Swift for days leading into the Chiefs game

Kelce addressed the rumors on “The Pat McAfee Show” after his brother, Jason, added to the mix during the week when he said he believed they are “100% true.”

Kelce does not mind it at all. While he did not necessarily confirm what has been said about the suspected couple, Kelce did divulge what he told Swift recently.

“It’s life, baby,” Kelce told McAfee about the rumors spreading. “I threw the ball in her court and told her, ‘I’ve seen you rock the stage in Arrowhead. You might have to come see me rock the stage in Arrowhead and see which one’s a little more lit.’ We’ll see what happens in the near future.”