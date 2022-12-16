Cowboys’ Micah Parsons on backlash from Eagles fans after Jalen Hurts remark: ‘Pretty sure they hate me’

If Philadelphia Eagles fans didn’t already have strong opinions on NFC East rival Micah Parsons, the Dallas Cowboys linebacker is sure they do now.

Parsons stirred the fanbase with his recent take on quarterback Jalen Hurts and the MVP race, which prompted Eagles offensive tackle Jordan Mailata to caution him to “worry about his game.”

“When you look at the Eagles, is it Hurts or the team?” Parsons said on Von Miller’s podcast, prompting the Buffalo Bills star to laughingly reply: “I think it’s a little bit of both, man.”

EAGLES’ JALEN HURTS DOES SOMETHING NO OTHER QB HAS DONES BEFORE AS TEAM CLINCHES PLAYOFF BERTH

“I’m not trying to make no enemies,” Parsons added. “I just love the game so much. I understand it so much that when things are off, I just can’t hold it in. I almost got to say something.”

The conversation led to responses from the Eagles locker room, all with the same message: We’re focused on the Chicago Bears this week.

“I’m going to worry about the Chicago Bears this week, mate. Worry about this game. Micah should worry about his game this week, too,” Mailata told ESPN on Wednesday.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“I don’t even know who the f— they’re playing, pardon my language. I mean, just worry about who you got this week. That’s how we do it here. I’m not going to worry about any other comments anybody said. That’s just how we focus and run about our business. We’ve got the Chicago Bears, not the Chicago Micah Parsons.”

Parsons was asked to clarify his remarks on Thursday after acknowledging the backlash.

“I’m pretty sure they hate me,” he said of the fan base, via ESPN.

“I mean, you’ve got to stand on everything you say just as a man, but obviously, they small-clipped it and took one line of what was really talked about. But no pun intended or no disrespect to Hurts, I think he’s doing great this year. But you know me, I’m a defensive guy and I said the Eagles’ defense is the team to watch.”

“They just got helluva players over there that’s been making plays all year, so from a defensive aspect, I know how offensive guys get all the credit, so I just want to stick up for the defensive guys, because the conversation was most valuable player, is it just quarterback?”

Parsons said his remarks weren’t meant to be disrespectful but rather just to have a broader conversation about football.

“We were just talking football. Not once did I ever disrespect Hurts or any other player in any way. I’m just talking football. Like, if football is a hurtful conversation, then what are we playing for? I think the job is more hurtful than the conversation, you know?