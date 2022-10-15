Cowboys owner Jerry Jones downplays reported issues with Daniel Snyder

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones shrugged off the notion of a possible rift between him and Commanders owner Daniel Snyder.

The update on the two owner’s relationship comes on the heels of an ESPN report claiming Snyder told an associate he had “dirt” on Jones.

Snyder also told another associate he had enough information to “blow up” Jones, several other NFL owners, and NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and asserted “they can’t f— with me,” ESPN reported.

“Anything in that was news to me,” Jones said during his weekly radio appearance on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas. “I don’t have those kinds of problems.”

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Jones has been known to be one of Snyder’s closest allies over the years. But according to ESPN, Jones recently said privately that he “might not be able” to continue to protect Snyder.

The Washington Commanders and team owner Daniel Snyder have come under fire over the last several years amid allegations the organization fostered a toxic workplace environment.

The NFL owners are scheduled to meet in New York City next week, but a discussion regarding Snyder’s status as an owner is not officially on the agenda. At least 24 owners would need to vote against Snyder in order for him to be removed.

COMMANDERS FANS WEAR PAPER BAGS SAYING ‘SELL THE TEAM’ AMID OWNER DAN SNYDER’S NFL DRAMA

Jones made it clear he still had a relationship with Snyder.

“I’ve got a long relationship with Dan,” Jones said. “It’s certainly a competitive one on the field and one that is a part of the NFL.”

Snyder purchased the Washington franchise in 1999. Meanwhile, Jones had already owned a team for several years. Jones reportedly took on a mentorship role with Snyder during his first few seasons as the Washington team boss.

Jones is widely viewed as one of the league’s more influential owners.

LEGENDARY BROADCASTER AL MICHAELS SUGGEST WHAT THE NFL ‘WOULD LOVE’ WHEN IT COMES TO DANIEL SNYDER

Jones and Snyder have been seen vacationing together with their respective families over the years. In 2010, they filmed a commercial together.

Jones mentioned that a close relationship between owners is not common.

“They just are not because of the competitive aspect and what it means to individual owners to compete and represent those various NFL teams,” he said. “It’s not a natural partnership at all. But that still doesn’t mean you don’t have a lot of respect for owners, and I do.”

Thursday’s report also revealed that Snyder is believed to have told another confidant “the NFL is a mafia” and “all other owners hate each other.” To which another unnamed team owner told ESPN that was false and just “all the owners hate Dan.”

Snyder’s legal representatives and a Commanders spokesperson vehemently denied the assertions in the report.

“This is categorically false,” Brownlee and Nash said of the dossier claims to ESPN. “He has no ‘dossiers’ compiled on any owners.”

Fox News’ Ryan Gaydos contributed to this report.