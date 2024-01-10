Cowboys owner Jerry Jones reverses course on Mike McCarthy’s future: ‘I couldn’t be more pleased’

The Dallas Cowboys clinched the NFC East division over the weekend. The team is spending the rest of this week preparing to host the Green Bay Packers in the wild-card round of the playoffs.

Mike McCarthy won a Super Bowl with the Packers and is now in his fourth season with the Cowboys. McCarthy just wrapped up his fourth season with Dallas, leading the franchise to three consecutive 12-win seasons. But, being the head coach of a high-profile team like the Cowboys comes with its own unique set of challenges and pressures.

The Cowboys have not won a championship since 1995, but longtime team owner Jerry Jones continues to express his desire to win another title. Although McCarthy has considerable success in the regular season, the team has not quite enjoyed the same level of success in the postseason.

The lack of playoff success continues to make McCarthy’s job security a topic of conversation. Shortly after the Cowboys regular season finale, Jones fielded questions about McCarthy’s future.

“We’ll see how each game goes in the playoffs,” Jones said, via the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

But on Tuesday, Jones took a much different tone.

“I couldn’t be more pleased with what he’s done, and I really mean it,” Jones said in reference to McCarthy’s leadership during his latest appearance on Dallas radio station 105.3 The Fan.

“He’s the big difference this year. … So, the last thing that I want to do is spend any time talking with him about these kinds of things — agreements, extension of agreements — especially when I’ve got one. So, that’s it.”

The Cowboys were eliminated in the first round of the 2021 playoffs. The Philadelphia Eagles won the NFC East last season, but the Cowboys qualified for the postseason as a wild-card team.

Dallas knocked out the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the wild-card round, before losing to the San Francisco 49ers in the divisional round.

The Cowboys are 7.5 favorites over the Packers for Sunday’s wild-card round playoff game, per the latest odds from the Caesars Sportsbook.

