Cowboys pull turkey legs out of Salvation Army kettle; Dak Prescott throws 4 touchdowns in win over Commanders

For the second straight year, Dallas Cowboys fans had a happy Thanksgiving.

The Cowboys defeated the NFC East rival Washington Commanders, 45-10, Thursday.

Dallas opened up the scoring with an 11-play, 90-yard drive that ended with a 15-yard touchdown pass to Rico Dowdle.

It was the first of three consecutive touchdown drives. Dak Prescott found Brandin Cooks for 31 yards, and Tony Pollard ran for a 7-yard score.

Washington’s Sam Howell rushed for a score, and the Commanders had a field goal in the first half, but Dallas led, 20-10, at the break.

The third quarter was scoreless. The Commanders turned the ball over on downs on their first drive of the second half after Brian Robinson was tackled for a loss of two on fourth and 1 from the Dallas 39. Early in the fourth, they went for it again from their own 34, and Sam Howell was sacked.

Brandon Aubrey kicked a field goal in the fourth to put Dallas up 23-10. Three plays later, after a second turnover on downs, Prescott hit CeeDee Lamb for a 15-yard touchdown, and they connected on the two-point conversion to go up 31-10 with 10:32 to go.

The Commanders again turned the ball over on downs, and Prescott answered with his fourth touchdown of the day, this one a 34-yarder to KaVontae Turpin.

After that score, Prescott, Turpin and Jake Ferguson went to the Salvation Army kettle behind the end zone, and the quarterback pulled out something wrapped in tin foil. It was a turkey leg, and he got his Thanksgiving dinner started early.

Daron Bland added his fifth pick-six of the year, a new NFL record.

Prescott finished with 331 yards on 22-for-32 passing with a QBR of 142.1, and 10 different Cowboys caught at least one pass.

Dallas improved to 8-3, and the Commanders fell to 4-8. Dallas is back in action Thursday when it hosts the Seattle Seahawks. Washington hosts the Miami Dolphins Dec. 3.

