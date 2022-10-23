Cowboys send signed gear, special message to 10-year-old girl who was bullied for supporting team

The Dallas Cowboys heard of a young Michigan girl that was bullied for wearing her favorite team’s jersey to school and made it up to her in a big way.

10-year-old Alexa Becker wore her Dez Bryant jersey to school one day, and after kids picked on her for it, she asked her parents to pick her up. Her mother, Brie Becker, posted a video of Alexa being picked up from school, and it went viral on TikTok.

The Cowboys initially caught wind of it and sent a message to the Beckers. But they wanted to do something even more special for their loyal fan.

A bunch of Cowboys stars sent Alexa signed jerseys and a video message to go along with it.

“I just want to let you know, when you’re a Cowboy fan, there’s always going to be haters. So remember to stay strong,” quarterback Dak Prescott said. “Wear this gear that we’re getting you all over the place. Wear it proud and let them know.”

“Keep the love going for Cowboys nation. We’re behind you all the way,” linebacker Leighton Vander Esch added. “Don’t be ashamed to wear your jersey. Rock that thing like you own it.”

Cornerback Trevon Diggs, wide receiver CeeDee Lamb and running back Ezekiel Elliott all signed jerseys and gave their message to Alexa, too.

“I’m going to ship you out a jersey. We appreciate the love and support that you give us. Wear it loud, wear it proud, and make sure the haters know that you still rep your boys,” Lamb said.

Elliott added: “I appreciate the support. Just want to let you know that we’re all behind you. Go, Cowboys!”

When the initial video came out, defensive end Demarcus Lawrence responded quickly.

“Just want to send my love and support. I’ve seen the video. There’s going to be a lot of haters out there, I’ll let you know that right away. As long as you’re supporting the Cowboys and you’re a Cowboys fan, we got your back,” he said.

The message was quite clear to Alexa: Continue repping the Cowboys no matter what. And that’s exactly what she did for an entire week of school, wearing each of the signed jerseys from the five players to school with pride.

The Beckers will be sure to root for their 4-2 Cowboys on Sunday when they take on the 1-4 Detroit Lions at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.