Cowboys sign Martavis Bryant, who hasn’t played in NFL since 2018 due to suspension, to practice squad: report

For the first time since 2018, wide receiver Martavis Bryant is back on an NFL roster.

The Dallas Cowboys added Bryant to their practice squad after working him out on Tuesday, according to multiple reports.

Bryant, the former Pittsburgh Steelers and Oakland Raiders wideout, has been out of the league for the past five years due to multiple violations of the NFL’s substance abuse policy. However, the league recently reinstated the 31-year-old and the Cowboys clearly see that he’s still in game shape.

Bryant has been remaining in football shape while playing in other leagues, including the XFL last season with the Vegas Vipers. He’s also played in the CFL and Indoor Football League.

A fourth-round pick by the Steelers in the 2014 NFL Draft out of Clemson, Bryant made a big impact in his rookie season with 549 yards on 26 receptions with eight touchdowns. His rookie year didn’t start off hot after a rollercoaster training camp, but he broke out in Week 7 when his very first catch went for a 35-yard touchdown.

In 2015, Bryant followed up a solid rookie season with 765 yards on 50 catches, both new career highs, with six touchdowns. But the suspensions for violating the league’s substance abuse policy began.

On Aug. 27 of that year, Bryant was suspended for the first four games of the season. On March 14, 2016, Bryant was hit with an even steeper suspension, getting sidelined for the entire year.

Bryant would eventually be reinstated in 2017, collecting 603 yards on 50 catches with three touchdowns.

Bryant was traded to the Raiders before the 2018 campaign for a third-round pick, but he was released because he was facing another potential year-long suspension. Oakland signed him 10 days after his release, though, and he went on to play in eight games, catching 19 receptions for 266 yards. But in December 2018, Bryant was suspended indefinitely by the NFL for violating terms of his conditional reinstatement.

Now back in the NFL, Bryant isn’t expected to break onto the Cowboys’ active roster right away. Dallas already has CeeDee Lamb, Brandin Cooks, Michael Gallup, Jalen Tolbert and Jalen Brooks all on the roster.

But the Cowboys are giving Bryant a chance to impress them on the practice squad with the chance that he could make the active roster if needed as receiver becomes available.