Cowboys take down Commanders to win NFC East title as Eagles’ struggles continue in loss to Giants

The Dallas Cowboys‘ win over the Washington Commanders secured the NFC East title for Dak Prescott & Co.

Meanwhile, the Philadelphia Eagles continue to falter as they fell for the second consecutive week, this time to the New York Giants.

Just last week, the NFL world was stunned when the Arizona Cardinals traveled to Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia and upset the Eagles, handing them their fifth loss in six weeks.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The Cowboys will now own the No. 2 seed in the NFC heading into next week’s Super Wild Card Weekend; the Eagles are now the No. 5 seed.

Dallas will take on the Green Bay Packers and the Eagles will travel to Tampa Bay to face the Buccaneers.

It was a 38-10 blowout for the Cowboys as they took down the Commanders just as everyone expected they would. It was another highly efficient game for Prescott, who went 31-for-36 for 279 yards with four touchdown passes and one interception on a tipped pass.

FROM OUTKICK: CHRIS JONES GETS $1.25 MILLION SACK, CHIEFS TEAMMATES GO BONKERS, ‘MAKE IT RAIN’ ON STAR DEFENDER

CeeDee Lamb added to his stellar 2023 campaign by hauling in two of Prescott’s four touchdown passes, one in each half. He finished with 98 yards on 13 catches (13 targets). Jalen Tolbert and Brandin Cooks each had a touchdown as well for Dallas.

But up the East Coast, the Eagles were having troubles with the Giants immediately.

New York scored 21 points in the second quarter as Jalen Hurts and the Eagles’ offense struggled to get anything going against them. A turnover on downs led to the Giants’ first touchdown, a quick two-yard rush by Saquon Barkley, to go up 10-0.

Then, Barkley busted his way into the end zone again after the Giants’ defense forced a three-and-out. Another one came on the ensuing Eagles drive, and New York made the best of good field position with a 19-yard touchdown pass to Darius Slayton from Tyrod Taylor.

With receiver A.J. Brown already getting banged up in the first half, head coach Nick Sirianni decided to take out his starters and put Marcus Mariota in at quarterback to relieve Hurts.

This is the last thing Eagles fans wanted to see heading into the playoffs as their team looks vulnerable, especially on the defensive side of the ball.

But the Cowboys cannot complain about how they’re playing right now, winning their last two games to finish the year 12-5.

None of it matters, though, when the playoffs roll around because it’s win or go home every time.

The Eagles still have the chance for redemption in the Super Bowl despite their seed; the Cowboys look to get back in the big game for the first time since 1995.