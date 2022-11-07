Coy Gibbs speaks glowingly of his son in last press conference before sudden death

Coy Gibbs’ sudden death hours after watching his son win the NASCAR Xfinity Series championship shocked the racing world and on Monday his final press conference circulated across the internet.

Gibbs, the vice chairman of Joe Gibbs Racing, died in his sleep, the race team said hours before the NASCAR Cup series’ championship race was set to start. Kenny Wallace, who raced in NASCAR’s Cup series, Xfinity series (then Busch series) and Truck series, posted the video of Gibbs’ news conference.

The 49-year-old Gibbs spoke glowingly of Ty – even as the young racer was dealt with some massive heat going into the event for the way he got into the championship race in the first place. Ty Gibbs spun out his teammate Brandon Jones to win at Martinsville but knocked him out of contention for the championship and instead allowed three other JR Motorsports drivers into the final field.

Coy Gibbs said he was “definitely proud” of his son for the way he handled the entire week going into the race and being able to pull off the win in the end.

“I’ve always got his back as a father,” he said. “Obviously, it’s heartbreaking to go through tough stuff. It’s actually more heartbreaking to watch him go through it. I don’t give a rip. I’m old and don’t care.… To see your kid hurting, he knows he screwed up and to go through all that is tough. It’s tough as a parent for sure.

“Watching it today was, just to see his determination and I think he’s got skills and he’s determined, it definitely made me proud. My wife and I, we were both proud because he’s just hammered down and did his job and if he wants to do this for a living he’s got to learn how to do that.”

Coy Gibbs’ death was announced Sunday afternoon.

“It is with great sorrow that Joe Gibbs Racing confirms that Coy Gibbs (co-owner) went to be with the Lord in his sleep last night. The family appreciates all the thoughts and prayers and asks for privacy at this time,” the race team tweeted.

Coy Gibbs is the son of Joe Gibbs, the former NFL coach who started Joe Gibbs Racing in 1991. Coy Gibbs also served as an assistant coach for the Washington NFL team from 2004 to 2007 under his father. He played linebacker at Stanford from 1991 to 1994.

He ran in the Truck Series in 2001 and in the Xfinity Series in 2003. He finished with 21 top-10 finishes in the Truck Series and two top 10s in the Xfinity Series.