Coyotes release Alex Galchenyuk less than 2 weeks after deal following hit-and-run arrest

Just 12 days after he inked a deal with the Arizona Coyotes, Alex Galchenyuk was placed on unconditional waivers.

The move came less than a week after he was arrested on charges of private property hit-and-run, disorderly conduct, failure to obey, resisting arrest and threatening or intimidating.

Galchenyuk was booked into the Scottsdale city jail on misdemeanor charges and released the next day on his own recognizance.

Police said the hit-and-run was only property damage and no injuries occurred.

“The Arizona Coyotes have placed forward Alex Galchenyuk on unconditional waivers for purposes of terminating his contract,” the team said in a statement Thursday. “The Club will have no further comment at this time.”

The NHL Players Association said it is reviewing the matter.

Galchenyuk had signed a one-year deal worth $775,000 for what was set to be his third stint with the organization – he also played for them in 2018-2019 and 2021-2022.

The Montreal Canadiens selected Galchenyuk with the third overall pick in the 2012 NHL Draft, and he spent his first six seasons there.

He has since played for the Coyotes, Pittsburgh Penguins, Minnesota Wild, Ottawa Senators, Toronto Maple Leafs, Colorado Avalanche and two AHL teams in just the last five seasons.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.