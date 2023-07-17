‘Crazy’ Tom Brady, Kim Kardashian dating rumors seemingly put to rest by Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin

The Fanatics Fourth of July party earlier this month sparked some heavy rumors between retired NFL legend Tom Brady and SKIMS founder Kim Kardashian.

It appeared Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin, who hosted the party at his luxurious Hamptons hideaway, put the rumors of any spark between the two to rest while he attended the Shawn Carter Foundation’s 20-year anniversary black-tie gala in New York City on Friday.

Rubin told Entertainment Tonight the two were “just friends.”

“It’s just the crazy rumors that get out there,” he said.

“Tom was with me a ton of the night and we were having fun, and Tom just doesn’t go out that much. It’s a rare sighting. And Kim doesn’t drink much,” Rubin continued.

“So I think Kim’s 10 or 12 shots she had, [and] Tom, you know, being fun, it just leads to rumors. We always want to laugh about it.”

Brady and Kardashian were at the annual Independence Day bash along with several other celebrities and athletes, including Philadelphia 76ers star James Harden and Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow.

While dating rumors between the two seemingly flamed out after a source close to Kardashian told People magazine in May that the two “have friends and business partners in common but are not dating,” a report from the Daily Mail this week reignited the speculation.

A source told the outlet that the two “were super flirty with each other at Rubin’s party and were seen during the day on the beach together and again dancing at night.”

However, sources told Page Six that Brady and Kardashian “only talked briefly” and were not spotted dancing or flirting as previously reported. Page Six added that Brady was spotted talking to multiple women.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion first announced his retirement at the end of the 2021 season, but a little more than a month later, he reversed his decision.

After a season filled with ups and downs both on and off the field, including his divorce from Brazilian supermodel Gisele Bündchen, Brady announced in February that he was “retiring for good” after 23 seasons in the NFL.

Brady has long dismissed rumors of any potential comeback, and in June he again made his stance clear.

“I’m certain I’m not playing again,” he said during an interview with “SI Now” host Robin Lundberg. “I’ve tried to make that clear, and I hate to continue to profess that, because I’ve already told people that lots of times.”

“I’m looking forward to my broadcasting job at Fox next year. I’m looking forward to the opportunity ahead with the [Las Vegas] Raiders, and we’re in the process of that along with the other different things I’m a part of professionally and in my personal life – just spending as much time with my kids as I can and seeing them grow up and support the different things that they have going on, and that’s a very important job, and I take them all pretty seriously.”

