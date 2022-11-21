Crews in New Hampshire searching for missing hiker from Massachusetts

Crews were searching Monday for a missing hiker in northern New Hampshire.

Emily Sotelo, 19, of Westford, Massachusetts, was dropped off Sunday morning at a Franconia Notch State Park campground, the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department said. Her hiking route included Mount Lafayette, Haystack, and Flume.

Authorities said she was not dressed for the cold weather. Higher-elevation temperatures on Sunday were near zero. Winds were at 30-40 mph, making the wind-chill factor in the range of 30 degrees below zero.

MA PICKUP TRUCK DRIVER CRASHES INTO NEW HAMPSHIRE RESTAURANT, INJURING 4

Searchers started looking for her later Sunday, after she did not return. A number of search-and-rescue teams continued Monday. A National Guard Blackhawk helicopter also took part in the search.

Hikers who may have encountered Sotelo are asked to notify the New Hampshire State Police dispatch.