Crews recover 5 bodies from Ohio house fire remains, building was home to squatters

Crews found the bodies of five people after a fire destroyed a house that had been vacant for years and recently had been home to about a dozen squatters, fire officials said.

Dayton Fire Chief Jeff Lykins said the department does not expect to find any more bodies.

The fire that began early Wednesday was under control when crews found the first body during demolition of the home, officials said.

Firefighters who first arrived to the scene started to check if anyone was inside but had to leave quickly because of the intense fire and concerns about a collapse, said Deputy Fire Chief Mike Rice.

The last of the victims were found Wednesday evening.

The house had been vacant, but neighbors said they often saw people going in and out of the building, Lykins said.

The five who died have not been identified and the cause of the fire was under investigation. A second house also was destroyed in the fire.