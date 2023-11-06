Criminals who crashed stolen car into Capitol barricade captured, had automatic-capable gun: police

The United States Capitol Police (USCP) confirmed that the two armed criminals who crashed a stolen car into the Capitol complex barricade have been captured.

Officers announced the suspects are off the streets after USCP captured them and confiscated their handguns.

Officers say that one of the confiscated handguns also had a “Giggle Switch” to turn the weapon into a machine gun.

“This is just another example of our officers and their vigilance and perseverance putting away dangerous criminals,” said USCP Assistant Chief Sean Gallagher. “They are constantly working to keep everyone safe throughout the Capitol Complex.”

DC ANNOUNCES PLANS TO HAND OUT FREE CAR TRACKING TAGS IN RESPONSE TO INCREASED THEFTS

The incident happened on Sunday, around 2:15 p.m., when authorities say a USCP officer noticed a driver in a white Infiniti Q50 stopped along Massachusetts Avenue, NE, idling at a green traffic light by Union Station.

The officer, suspecting the driver could be impaired, attempted to make a traffic stop, but the driver sped away and crashed into a Capitol Complex vehicle barricade near First Street and D Street, NE.

Officers say the driver and the passenger then ran away from the crash, which was near USCP headquarters. USCP Officers chased both suspects on foot and were able to was capture one suspect in the 100 block of C Street, NE, while the other was captured in the 500 block of Second Street, NE.

Police have identified the suspects as Ricardo L. Glass and Onosetale Okojie of Washington, D.C., both 20-years old.

Upon capturing the suspects, officers say they also found a Glock handgun, which had a 22 round extended magazine, on the passenger side seat, near an additional magazine.

Officer were also able to recover another Glock, which they say had the “Giggle Switch,” found in a flowerbed in the 100 block of C Street, NE.

WHITE HOUSE GATES LEFT DEFACED BY GRAFFITI FROM PRO-PALESTINIAN ACTIVISTS

According to police, the car the suspects were driving was also stolen out of Prince George’s County, Maryland.

Officers say both were arrested for the following charges relating to: carrying a pistol without a license, unauthorized use of a vehicle, unlawful entry of a motor vehicle, receiving stolen property of $1000 or more, possession of a large capacity ammunition feeding device, fleeing from a law enforcement officer in a motor vehicle, felon in possession, reckless driving, no permit, driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, possession of unregistered ammunition, obliterate, remove, change or alter the serial number of a firearm, and unlawful possession of a machine gun.

This year, so far, officials say the United States Capitol Police has confiscated more than 30 guns as all weapons are strictly prohibited from Capitol Grounds – even if you have a gun that is legally registered in another state, or the District of Columbia.