Cristiano Ronaldo’s fit of rage at referee leads to yellow card in Saudi Pro League match

Cristiano Ronaldo’s frustrations with a referee during his match with Al-Nassr on Tuesday were taken out on a soccer ball at the end of the first half against Abha.

Ronaldo, who was playing in the King Cup of Champions game in the Saudi Pro League, chested down a clear from Al-Nassr’s zone and had teammates with him heading upfield with a good chance to pull away. Al-Nassr was already up 2-0 in the match.

However, the referee blew the whistle just over the 47-minute mark – two minutes of extra time was added to the end of the regular 45-minute first half.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Ronaldo took exception to that considering the golden chance to get another goal on the board, and immediately punted the ball downfield.

Because of his rage, the referee reached into his pocket for his yellow card and issued it to Ronaldo. The 38-year-old soccer superstar scoffed at it, as he didn’t even look the referee’s way.

CRISTIANO RONALDO SAYS HE’S DONE PLAYING IN EUROPE: ‘I WON EVERYTHING

Al-Nassr didn’t need that scoring chance at the end of the match, as they advanced to the semifinal with a 3-1 victory over Abha. Sami Al-Najel, Abdullah Al-Khaibari and Mohammed Maran were the goal scorers for Al-Nassr.

Ronaldo has been frustrated of late because he hasn’t put the ball in the back of the net in his last two matches. That could have added to his decision to punt the ball on a great opportunity to change that.

CRISTIANO RONALDO SIGNS DEAL WORTH $75 MILLION PER SEASON WITH SAUDI ARABIAN CLUB

In seven matches this year with his new squad, Ronaldo has potted eight goals and assisted on two. This was the first yellow card he received.

Al-Nassr will face Al-Wehda in the semifinal on April 23, but will have four matches prior to that outing.