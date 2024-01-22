Cubs great Ryne Sandberg reveals cancer diagnosis

Baseball Hall of Famer Ryan Sandberg revealed Monday he has been diagnosed with metastatic prostate cancer.

Sandberg made the revelation on Instagram and included pictures of himself and his family.

“To my Chicago Cubs, National Baseball Hall of Fame, extended Baseball Family, the city of Chicago, and all my loyal fans, I want to share some personal news,” Sandberg’s statement reads. “Last week, I learned that I have been diagnosed with metastatic prostate cancer.”

“I have begun treatment, and I am surrounded by my loving wife Margaret, our incredibly supportive family, the best medical care team, and our dear friends. We will continue to be positive, strong and fight to beat this. Please keep us in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time for me and my family.”

Sandberg was a National League MVP, 10-time All-Star and nine-time Gold Glove Award winner as a second baseman. He won the MVP in 1984 with a .314 batting average and 19 home runs. He led the majors with 19 triples. It was also the first time he made the All-Star Game.

For his career, Sandberg hit .285 with a .795 OPS and 282 home runs.

After playing 15 seasons for the Cubs and one for the Philadelphia Phillies, Sandberg retired after the 1997 season. He was elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2005 on his third ballot.

He managed the Phillies toward the end of the 2013 season and full time in 2014. He was let go in the middle of the 2015 season. He finished with a 119-159 record.

