Curacao batter shatters broadcast camera during Little League World Series game

Curacao is having a Little League World Series the young players will never forget and Saturday’s game against Taiwan showed they were on the money even when they weren’t scoring.

In the fourth inning, Nasir El-Ossais was up at bat and took a huge swing at a pitch. He connected with the ball but fouled it backward and to the right of the home plate umpire. Somehow, the ball nailed exactly where the ESPN broadcast camera was and the glass shattered instantly.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The pitch from Taiwan’s Fan Chen-Jun was clocked at 78 mph. The camera had no chance. It didn’t appear anyone was injured.

At that point, the game was tied 0-0 with no outs and a runner on first base. El-Ossais came through with a single during the at-bat. Jay-Dlynn Wiel moved to second and then to third on a steal. Until those two batters, Fan hadn’t allowed a single hit the entire tournament.

YOUNG FAN STEALS HOME RUN BALL FROM LEAPING REDS OUTFIELDER SPENCER STEER, RULED INTERFERENCE

Curacao’s Joshua Acosta Fernandez laid down a bunt, confusing his opponents and allowed Wiel to score. When Chen Kai-Sheng threw the ball back to Fan, he misfired and it allowed El-Ossais to score.

Curacao’s two runs were enough for them to advance to the Little League World Series final and represent the world as they awaited whoever won from the U.S. side.

“I’m very proud of these guys,” Curacao manager Zaino Everett said. “When you put the ball in play, you are going to put some runs on the board. Here we are, international champs.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.