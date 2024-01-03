Curaçao, St. Maarten to launch joint currency this year

A new joint currency will be launched this year for the Dutch Caribbean constituent countries of Curaçao and St. Maarten more than a decade after they became autonomous within the Kingdom of the Netherlands, according to a recent bank report.

NETHERLANDS STRESSES COMMITMENT TO ‘STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP’ WITH SOUTH KOREA AFTER SEMICONDUCTOR TALKS

The Caribbean guilder will replace the Netherlands-Antillean guilder as mandated by a regional constitutional reform in October 2010 that changed the political status of Curaçao and St. Maarten. They have autonomy over internal affairs, but the king of the Netherlands remains head of state and oversees defense and foreign diplomacy.

The currency will be introduced in the second half of 2024, according to an annual report that the Central Bank of Curaçao and St. Maarten released late last year.

The new currency will contain improved security features and will circulate alongside the current currency for three months after its introduction, the bank stated.

Residents on both islands will be able to exchange the current Netherlands-Antillean guilder for the new currency for a period of 30 years at an equal rate.