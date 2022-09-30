Curt Schilling claps back at ‘liberal New York Yankee fans’ who think ‘Bloody Sock Game’ was staged

Curt Schilling’s most memorable moment as a pitcher in MLB has to be “The Bloody Sock Game,” in which he pitched seven innings of one-run ball while bleeding from his right ankle to help the Boston Red Sox to a Game 6 victory in the 2004 ALCS.

But there are some, mainly Yankees fans, who believe he really wasn’t bleeding. Talking on OutKick’s “Don’t @ Me with Dan Dakich,” Schilling set the record straight while taking a shot at the fans who gave him hell for years in a Sox uniform.

“It showed me how little real people understand about athletics. Most of them, 99% of them, were bitter, liberal New York Yankee fans,” he said. “I get it. They choked, they lost, they sucked. Too bad. They have the tag as the biggest choke in the history of sports forever, no matter what they do.”

The 2004 ALCS is still one of the biggest blunders for a team in the history of sports, as Schilling mentions. The Yankees were up three games to none against Boston and looking at heading back to the World Series with just one more win.

But the Red Sox fought their way back, defeating the Yankees on their own turf in the Bronx in seven games and went on to win the World Series.

“The thought that I would even be paying attention to my ankle in a game that we were playing win-or-go-home, it was a problem only that I knew it was bleeding and all things that go with that. But I’m on camera for every minute of every inning,” Schilling said.

“Did I have a dropper with Heinz in it or a ketchup bottle by the bench? It was humorous, but it also showed you just how ignorant fans are to what it takes to play at that level.”

Schilling won Game 2 of the World Series that year against the St. Louis Cardinals after defeating the Yankees. The right-hander pitched six innings, giving up four hits and one run while striking out four hitters in 94 pitches.

To this day, Schilling’s bloody sock sits in the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown as a reminder of what he endured and Boston’s historic comeback against its AL East rival.