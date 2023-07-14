Cycling’s governing body bars transgender females from women’s international events

More than two months after defending its rules on the inclusion of transgender athletes in women’s sports, Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) announced Friday that trans cyclists will now be banned from competing in all international women’s events.

The UCI, the world governing body for sports cycling, released a lengthy statement updating their policy which will now bar any trans cyclist from competing in women’s events if they “transitioned after (male) puberty.”

“The meeting of the UCI Management Committee was held following a seminar on the conditions for the participation of transgender athletes in women’s cycling events, organised by the UCI on 21 June, at which the various stakeholders – transgender and cisgender athletes, experts from the scientific, legal and human rights fields, and sporting institutions – were able to present their respective positions,” the statement read.

“From now on, female transgender athletes who have transitioned after (male) puberty will be prohibited from participating in women’s events on the UCI International Calendar – in all categories – in the various disciplines.”

