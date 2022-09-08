Dabo Swinney, Clemson agree to new 10-year contract to become second-highest paid coach in college football

The massive contracts for college football coaches continue to roll in.

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney became the latest coach to cash in, signing a 10-year extension Thursday worth a reported $11.5 million per year. The deal makes him the second-highest paid coach in college football behind Alabama’s Nick Saban, according to Sports Illustrated.

The contract runs through the 2031 season and surpasses the contract that Georgia head coach Kirby Smart signed in July.

“I am appreciative of the support from the Board of Trustees to President Clements to ensure we can continue to build on a firm foundation, as Clemson football and Coach Swinney’s leadership are a key driver for our university,” Clemson Director of Athletics Graham Neff said. “Coach Swinney and his family’s impact on our community and department cannot be understated, and his success and stability nationally is truly uncommon.”

Swinney took over as head coach of Clemson during the 2008 season and has won two national championships and seven ACC titles. His 151 career wins are the third most in any coach’s first 15 seasons, and Swinney has led Clemson to eleven straight 10-win campaigns.

“It is hard for me to believe I am in my 14th full season as your head coach, and I remain eternally grateful and honored for the opportunity to continue coaching and developing young people of excellence at Clemson.” Swinney said. “This agreement is representative of what has been collectively built here and the success we’ve had both academically and athletically.

CLEMSON SURGES IN SECOND HALF, TAKES DOWN GEORGIA TECH 41-10

“It is a reflection of the ALL IN commitment of so many people, including our players, our staff, our fans, our administration and our University leadership. While I am certainly proud of our accomplishments on the field, the most rewarding part remains the relationships forged within this program and the ability to positively impact those around us.”

Clemson opened the 2022 season with a 41-10 win over unranked Georgia Tech. Even with the win, Clemson dropped in the Associated Press top 25, heading into Week 2 as the No. 5 ranked team in the country.

Clemson welcomes Furman to Death Valley on Saturday.