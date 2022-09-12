Dak Prescott has return target date as Cowboys star undergoes successful surgery: report

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott reportedly underwent successful surgery on his fractured thumb, and a possible timeline for his return has been mentioned.

There’s a possibility that Prescott could return for the Cowboy’s Week 8 matchup against the Chicago Bears at home, or the Week 10 game against the Green Bay Packers, the NFL Network reported.

That would be in accordance with the initial report that Prescott would need 6-8 weeks to recover.

“Yeah, it’s very disappointing, but injuries happen. Can’t necessarily control it. Just unfortunate. I’m obviously going to miss some time, not be there for my team. That’s what hurts more than anything, especially after the start that we just put out there,” Prescott said, via Pro Football Talk.

Prescott thought he jammed his thumb at first, but X-rays said something entirely different.

The injury came while throwing, as he hit the hand of Bucs linebacker Shaquil Barrett on the follow through.

Prescott would go on to throw for just 134 yards with one interception and a 47.2 passer rating, which are some of the worst game stats of his career.

In the meantime, Cooper Rush will be under center for the Cowboys, at least for Week 2 against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Cowboys VP Stephen Jones said on the radio Monday that the team would explore all options at quarterback, but he was confident that Dallas would see No. 4 at quarterback again this season.

Jones was also optimistic about the Cowboys as a whole despite losing their starting quarterback and having to resort to one that has a single career start under his belt.

“I think we’re going to get better as a football team, no question,” Jones said. “We believe in this team. They’ve worked their tail off in minicamps and through training camp. Certainly, that’s unacceptable the way we played, but complete confidence that this team is going to put it together.”

Rush has one career start under his belt, a 20-16 win over the Minnesota Vikings in Week 7 of last season after Prescott had to sit out for a game. He threw for 325 yards with two touchdowns and one interception on 24-for-40 through the air.