Dallas 6-year-old shot 2 weeks after 14-year-old brother fatally shot

A 6-year-old girl was fatally shot inside a Dallas home on Wednesday, nearly two weeks after her 14-year-old brother was shot and later died, according to Fox 4 Dallas.

The girl was inside a town home on N. Fitzhugh Avenue in Old East Dallas, off Fuqua Street and Fitzhugh Avenue, when the shooting took place. The home is about two and a half miles north of Downtown Dallas.

The victim was with other juveniles inside the home where there was an unsecured gun, the Dallas Police Department told Fox 4. Police said it is unknown how the child was shot. She was taken to a hospital where she died, and an investigation is ongoing.

The child’s mother was not home at the time and was instead at a funeral home planning services for her 14-year-old son, who died on New Year’s Eve due to a shooting a couple of days earlier, the girl’s aunt told Fox 4.

The teenage boy, Ah’bralen Rider, was one of two 14-year-old boys shot off Harry Hines Boulevard in Oak Lawn on Dec. 29 at around 4:40 a.m., according to Fox 4.

Rider died on Dec. 31 while the other 14-year-old is expected to survive.

A 16-year-old suspect was arrested and initially charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon with regard to the shooting. One of those charges was expected to be upgraded to manslaughter, police told Fox 4.

Markia Boyd, who lives in the same complex where the 6-year-old girl died, said she was shocked to learn of her passing.

“I’m trying to not cry, actually; I’m not. I’m trying to hold it in. I’m shaking right now,” Boyd told Fox 4.

“It’s like I guess everything is a shock,” Boyd said.