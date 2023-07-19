Dallas police arrest possible serial killer in connection to deaths of 3 women found along Trinity River

Dallas, Texas, police arrested a man Wednesday in connection to the deaths of three women whose bodies were found along the Trinity River.

The Dallas Police Department said 25-year-old Oscar Sanchez Garcia was identified as the suspect in a preliminary investigation that consisted of evidence collected by detectives.

Police said Sanchez Garcia faces three counts of murder.

On April 22, 2023, officers responded to the 200 block of Santa Fe Avenue at about 7:40 a.m. for reports of a dead woman, who was later identified as 60-year-old Kimberly Robinson.

Nearly two months later, on June 24, police responded to the same area at about 8 a.m., where they found the body of 25-year-old Cherish Gibson.

At about 9 p.m. on Saturday, police were called to the 800 block of Brazos Street, roughly a mile away on the Trinity River, where they found the body of a woman who has not yet been identified.

The investigation found that at least two of the victims had “possible” ties to prostitution, and Tuesday, police had not determined whether the deaths were connected.

The Police Department declined to comment on the connection between Garcia and the three women, as it was part of an open investigation.

Anyone with information about the homicides are encouraged to contact Dallas Police Detectives David Grubbs at 469-540-6377, or Christopher Walton at 214-701-8453.