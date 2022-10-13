Dallas police officer killed in crash with wrong-way driver

A Dallas Police Department officer died from injuries he sustained in a car wreck shortly before midnight on Tuesday evening when a wrong-way driver crashed into him.

Officer Jacob Arellano, 25, was on his way to work in southern Dallas when a sedan traveling the wrong way hit the officer’s vehicle head on, sending the officer’s vehicle into a tractor trailer and causing it to flip several times.

He was transported to a hospital in critical condition and died from his injuries at 9:40 a.m. on Wednesday.

The driver, who police say might have been intoxicated, was transported to a hospital in serious condition.

Officer Arellano is survived by his parents, girlfriend, infant child, and brother, who is also a Dallas police officer.

“Here is an officer driving to work to protect our city in full uniform when his life was taken,” Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia said outside the hospital in a video taken by Fox 4 Dallas. “We are all living our worst nightmare. Today we lost one of our own.”

Officer Arellano joined the Dallas Police Department in June 2019.