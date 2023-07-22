Dallas suspect accused of killing mother shopping for prom dress with teenage daughter

Texas authorities have apprehended the suspect who allegedly murdered a mother while she was prom dress shopping with her daughter in Dallas.

Suspect Charlton Porter was arrested Thursday on a separate murder charge related to a June 25 shooting in New Orleans, but is expected to be charged with Ana Moreno’s killing, according to FOX 4 Dallas.

Moreno, 39, was out with her 18-year-old daughter when she was caught in the crossfire of a shooting on May 13.

The shooting, which happened near the intersection of Bruton Road and North Masters Drive in Pleasant Grove, took place between gunmen in separate cars.

DALLAS POLICE SEARCH FOR SUSPECT WHO ALLEGEDLY KILLED 7-ELEVEN EMPLOYEE: VIDEO

Three men were injured in the shooting. A police source told FOX 4 that the men were the “intended targets.”

Moreno’s daughter Amy Rodriguez said that prom was the last thing on her mind when her mother was injured.

“I didn’t care about prom. I didn’t care about anything. I just wanted her to be okay,” Amy said.

TEXAS TEEN, GIRLFRIEND HIRED GUNMAN TO KILL MAN’S JEWELER FATHER, POLICE SAY

“She was so excited to see [Amy] get ready for prom. She was excited for everything,” Moreno’s other daughter Michelle Rodriguez recalled. “She was so excited for us to graduate. That’s all she wanted.”

Her children say that Moreno was a caring mother who did her best to make the people around her happy.

“She was really important to all of us and it’s hard,” Amy said. “She never wanted anybody to be sad. Like if you were sad around her, she would always try her best to put a smile on your face, no matter what.”

“It’s just not fair, but I am really glad that they caught him,” she added.

Fox News Digital reached out to Dallas Police Department for more information, but has not heard back.