Dalvin Cook’s touchdown to ice Vikings game cost him over $7,000

Late in the fourth quarter, Dalvin Cook took a 53-yard touchdown to the house to essentially put the game away — it gave the Minnesota Vikings a 22-10 lead over the Miami Dolphins with 3:15 to go.

Amped up, Cook launched the ball into the stands of Hard Rock Stadium.

That prompted the NFL to hit him with a $7,426 fine.

According to Boardroom, that is the amount one pays the first time they throw a ball into the stands — which bumps up to $12,731 on a second offense.

Through five weeks of the NFL season (Week 6 has not yet been included in Spotac’s data), the NFL handed out a total of 23 fines totaling $249,776 for unsportsmanlike conduct, taunting and celebrations.

Cowboys’ Micah Parsons and Trevon Diggs were fined $10,609 and $9,577, respectively, for unsportsmanlike conduct, according to NFL Network.

The fine total through Week 5 puts the NFL on pace for a total of $899,193 in fines for those infractions. That would blow away last year’s mark of $705,063 on 74 infractions.