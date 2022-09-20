Dan Orlovsky clears up fart controversy from ‘Monday Night Football’ broadcast

Dan Orlovsky had a solid first broadcast alongside Steve Levy and Louis Riddick for the Buffalo Bills-Tennessee Titans game on “Monday Night Football,” but many fans wanted some clarification on his opening statement during the pregame show when some peculiar sounds were heard.

When it was passed off to Orlovsky, it seemed he had relinquished a sneeze-fart combo mid-sentence during a pause. But Orlovsky went right back to talking like nothing had happened.

T.J. Lang, a former NFL lineman, brought the uncomfortable moment up on Twitter.

“Starts with a sneeze/fart combo and then goes on to call a flawless game. Talk about fighting thru adversity,” Lang wrote. “It’s not how you start, it’s how you finish. Well done @danorlovsky”

Orlovsky claims he didn’t pass gas.

“Lol I wish I did but I didn’t” followed by another reply that said “Lol I’m the most self deprecating human alive I’d say it.”

Orlovsky decided later he’d have some some fun with the situation, tweeting that a dipping sauce might have been to blame. Or at least he wanted to have some fun with what was going around Twitter.

The record was set straight earlier on Tuesday when he simply said “no fart” to a fan asking him for the truth.

Orlovksy, who has been a bright, charismatic personality with ESPN since the network brought him on for NFL analysis, handled the situation with grace and hilarity.

The Bills blew out the Titans as wide receiver Stefon Diggs caught three touchdowns from quarterback Josh Allen, who had 317 yards passing and didn’t even play the fourth quarter. The final score was 41-7 for the Bills’ second win on the year.