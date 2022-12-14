Dana Douglas to make history in becoming 5th Circuit’s 1st Black woman judge

A New Orleans-based federal magistrate judge has been confirmed by the Senate to serve on the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. Dana Douglas, was confirmed Monday.

She was nominated to the appeals court by President Joe Biden in June to replace Judge James Dennis, who is retiring as an active judge to take “senior status” on the court, meaning he will have a reduced workload.

The court hears appeals from lower federal courts in Louisiana, Texas and Mississippi. The court has 16 active judges, with a 17th spot now vacant. Of 16 active judges including Douglas, 12 were appointed by Republican presidents and four by Democratic presidents.

Democratic U.S. Rep. Troy Carter of New Orleans hailed what he called Douglas’s “historic” appointment as the first Black woman on the New Orleans-based federal appeals court.

Louisiana Sen. Bill Cassidy, who joined fellow Republican Sen. John Kennedy in voting to confirm the Democratic president’s nominee, issued a statement saying Douglas will serve “with honor and integrity.”

The vote to confirm Douglas was 65-31.