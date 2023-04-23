‘Dangerous’ Hawaii inmate scales razor wire fence in jail escape, recaptured after hours-long manhunt

A “dangerous” inmate in Hawaii who escaped custody on Friday has been recaptured following an extensive manhunt, authorities said Saturday.

Dyllan Kai‘ehu Paulo-Leslie, 27, was taken into custody just after 1 p.m. local time on the riverbed of the Wailuku River behind Hilo High School on Hawaii Island, the Hawaii Police Department said.

Paulo-Leslie was being held without bail on charges of attempted murder, robbery and terroristic threatening stemming from an incident that occurred in November 2022 when he made his escape.

The 27-year-old escaped from the Hawai’i Community Correctional Center around 7 p.m. Friday by scaling an exterior fence and running down Waianuenue Avenue, police said.

Officers canvassed the area late into Friday night but were unable to find the escapee.

Resident Trisha Gibbs told Hawaii News Now that police visited homes near the jail to warn citizens of the escaped inmate.

“We locked the windows and everything,” Gibbs said. “And then within five minutes, the police came to our house with flashlights and telling us an inmate did escape, keep your doors locked and everything.”

Police renewed their search by air and ground after Paulo-Leslie was reported to have been seen early Saturday morning in the area of Kaiulani Street of Reed’s Island, according to authorities.

Investigators reviewed surveillance video that showed of Paulo-Leslia attempting to steal two cars in the area, police said.

Following his capture, Paulo-Leslie was treated at the Hilo Medical Center for injuries he sustained from razor wire while scaling the fence of the corrections center and jumping from the roof of the facility.

He now faces additional charges of first-degree escape and attempted vehicle theft.