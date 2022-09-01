Dangerous heat to threaten West, bringing record temperatures

A front stationed across the South from Texas to the Southeast will bring the risk of showers and thunderstorms on Thursday and Friday.

LOUISIANA DONATING UP TO 300 TRAVEL TRAILERS USED FOR HURRICANE IDA SURVIVORS TO KENTUCKY FLOOD VICTIMS

Pockets of heavy rain could cause flash flooding over an area that has had record rainfall in the last few weeks.

Dangerous heat will be the story this weekend for much of the West as a ridge of high pressure settles in, bringing record-setting temperatures for several days.

The tropics are starting to wake up with a tropical depression in the North Central Atlantic that will not affect the U.S.

There are a few other areas of low pressure that we’ll have to keep an eye on this weekend.