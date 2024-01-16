Dangerous suspect at large after man set on fire in Washington DC: police

Police in Washington, D.C., have released a photo of a wanted suspect who they say set a man on fire in the nation’s capital on Monday.

The incident occurred at the intersection of North Capitol Street and P Street Northwest at around 3:05 p.m., the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said in a press release yesterday.

The suspect poured a flammable liquid on the man and then ignited the liquid, setting the victim alight, police said.

The suspect then fled the scene on foot. A photo of the alleged perpetrator was captured on CCTV and distributed by police.

The victim, who has not been identified, was transported to a local hospital for treatment of serious injuries. The exact extent of his injuries is unclear.

It is not known what triggered the incident or if the two clashed beforehand.

The MPD could not provide any further information when contacted by Fox News Digital.

Anyone with information pertaining to the incident is asked to call the MPD at 202 727-9099 or text a tip to 50411.

The MPD currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.